Commodities

UAE's EGA reports 63% rise in annual adjusted EBITDA

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday reported a 63% increase in annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday reported a 63% increase in annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

The Abu Dhabi and Dubai jointly-owned company said EBITDA increased to 4.1 billion dirham ($1.13 billion), while revenue fell 9% to 18.7 billion which it said was due to lower prices and a drop in demand for "value added products."

Chief Executive Abdulnasser bin Kalban said EGA expected benchmark aluminium prices to remain around $2,000 this year.

EGA is equally owned by state funds the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Abu Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular