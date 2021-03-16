UAE's EGA reports 63% rise in annual adjusted EBITDA

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday reported a 63% increase in annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

The Abu Dhabi and Dubai jointly-owned company said EBITDA increased to 4.1 billion dirham ($1.13 billion), while revenue fell 9% to 18.7 billion which it said was due to lower prices and a drop in demand for "value added products."

Chief Executive Abdulnasser bin Kalban said EGA expected benchmark aluminium prices to remain around $2,000 this year.

EGA is equally owned by state funds the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Abu Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.