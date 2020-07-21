UAE's EDGE to buy Lockheed stake in military maintenance company

Companies
United Arab Emirates state defence conglomerate EDGE said on Tuesday it was taking full ownership of UAE military repair and maintenance company AMMROC by buying the 40% stake held by Lockheed Martin.

Abu Dhabi-based EDGE has entered into a conditional agreement to buy the stake from Lockheed Martin and its subsidiary Sikorsky, it said in a statement.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter) ((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: LOCKHEED EDGE/M&A

