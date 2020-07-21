UAE's EDGE to buy Lockheed stake in military maintenance company

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates state defence conglomerate EDGE said on Tuesday it was taking full ownership of UAE military repair and maintenance company AMMROC by buying the 40% stake held by Lockheed Martin .

Abu Dhabi-based EDGE has entered into a conditional agreement to buy the stake from Lockheed Martin and its subsidiary Sikorsky, it said in a statement.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter) ((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: LOCKHEED EDGE/M&A

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.