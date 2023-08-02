News & Insights

World Markets
VOD

UAE's e& offers to increase stake in Vodafone by 20% - e& CEO to CNBC Arabia

August 02, 2023 — 06:03 am EDT

Written by Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam for Reuters ->

By Jana Choukeir and Ahmed Elimam

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - UAE's e& EAND.AD has submitted an offer to increase its stake in Vodafone VOD.L by 20%, e&'s CEO Hatem Dowidar told CNBC Arabia on Wednesday.

The company formerly known as Etisalat, e& has been gradually building up its stake in the British telecoms company ever since it took a 9.8% stake for $4.4 billion in May 2022.

Its ownership as of April stood at 14.61%, according to an SEC filing.

The UAE operator's cooperation with Vodafone is awaiting regulatory approvals in countries where the British company operates, which "include an agreement to regulate relations between the two companies, and also the possibility of increasing our stake to 20%," Dowidar said.

"We are hopeful to get these approvals in the next 3 or 4 months."

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir, Writing by Clauda Tanios, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.