World Markets

UAE's Crescent Petroleum to develop natural gas fields in Iraq

February 21, 2023 — 03:21 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, Feb 21 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based energy company Crescent Petroleum has signed three contracts to develop natural gas fields in Iraq's Diyala and Basra provinces, two government sources and the company said on Tuesday.

Crescent Petroleum said it will develop two fields in Diyala province to initially produce 250 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas within 18 months to supply nearby power plants.

The company said it plans to explore and develop a third block in Basra province to add further supplies of oil and gas.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Ahmed Rasheed Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman )

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.