UAE's COP28 president-designate urges oil, gas industry to step up net-zero commitments

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

July 06, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The oil and gas industry needs to achieve net-zero emissions by or before 2050 while an industry-wide commitment to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030 needs to be accelerated, the United Arab Emirates' incoming COP28 president, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, said on Thursday.

"The phase down of fossil fuels is inevitable. It is in fact essential. But it cannot be irresponsible," Jaber added.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

