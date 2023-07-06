UAE's COP28 president-designate urges oil, gas industry to step up net-zero commitments

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The oil and gas industry needs to achieve net-zero emissions by or before 2050 while an industry-wide commitment to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030 needs to be accelerated, the United Arab Emirates' incoming COP28 president, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, said on Thursday.

"The phase down of fossil fuels is inevitable. It is in fact essential. But it cannot be irresponsible," Jaber added.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra)

