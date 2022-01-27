World Markets
FAB

UAE's biggest lender FAB posts record profit, helped by economic rebound

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, posted a record net profit in 2021, fuelled by the country's economic recovery last year from the height of the pandemic.

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, posted a record net profit in 2021, fuelled by the country's economic recovery last year from the height of the pandemic.

"This performance reflects positive underlying trends across core businesses in a year of economic rebound and expansion," it said in a statement.

The bank also split its dividend of 0.70 dirhams into cash and shares for the first time, giving shareholders flexibility to own more shares in the lender.

FAB reported a net profit of 12.53 billion dirhams ($3.41 billion) last year, up about 19% from 10.55 billion dirhams in 2020, it said in a statement.

The UAE lender was expected to report an annual net profit of 12 billion dirhams, according to a mean forecast of 10 analysts on Refinitiv's Eikon data.

FAB also reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 3.3 billion dirhams, up 3% from a year earlier, above analysts' estimates.

EGF Hermes had projected a quarterly net profit of 2.98 billion dirhams and Arqaam Capital estimated 2.87 billion dirhams.

Smaller rival Emirates NBD ENBD.DU posted a 34% rise in annual profit on Wednesday as an improving economy boosted investment banking income, while impairments fell sharply from the height of the pandemic.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB GIFI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

U.S. and China Relations And International Business

Jan 20, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular