UAE's biggest lender FAB posts record profit, helped by economic rebound

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, posted a record net profit in 2021, fuelled by the country's economic recovery last year from the height of the pandemic.

"This performance reflects positive underlying trends across core businesses in a year of economic rebound and expansion," it said in a statement.

The bank also split its dividend of 0.70 dirhams into cash and shares for the first time, giving shareholders flexibility to own more shares in the lender.

FAB reported a net profit of 12.53 billion dirhams ($3.41 billion) last year, up about 19% from 10.55 billion dirhams in 2020, it said in a statement.

The UAE lender was expected to report an annual net profit of 12 billion dirhams, according to a mean forecast of 10 analysts on Refinitiv's Eikon data.

FAB also reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 3.3 billion dirhams, up 3% from a year earlier, above analysts' estimates.

EGF Hermes had projected a quarterly net profit of 2.98 billion dirhams and Arqaam Capital estimated 2.87 billion dirhams.

Smaller rival Emirates NBD ENBD.DU posted a 34% rise in annual profit on Wednesday as an improving economy boosted investment banking income, while impairments fell sharply from the height of the pandemic.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

