UAE's biggest lender FAB posts Q4 net profit rise

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), posted a 5% rise in quarterly profit on a rise in non-interest income, but like other rivals also saw a jump in impairment charges in the last quarter.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.