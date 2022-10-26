World Markets
UAE's biggest bank FAB says CFO Burdett to retire

Yousef Saba Reuters
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer James Burdett will retire and remain at the bank until a successor is appointed.

He decided to retire "to return home to his family in New Zealand", the bank said in a statement.

Group CEO Hana al-Rostamani said in the statement Burdett played a "vital role" in integrating legacy banks, "driving outstanding results and shaping our strategic vision as the UAE's leading bank".

"We thank him for his commitment through the years and wish him all the best for the future."

Burdett, in the same statement, said it had been a "privilege to serve FAB" and "build a solid financial foundation that is fit for our future growth aspirations".

