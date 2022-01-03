UAE's Alpha Dhabi increases stake in Aldar to 30%

World Markets
DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - UAE-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD said on Monday it has increased its stake in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD to 29.8% after acquiring an additional 17%.

The increase in ownership came after Alpha Dhabi acquired the entire share capital from three companies: Sublime 2, Sogno 2 and Sogno 3, the company said, without providing any details on the deal value.

Alpha Dhabi also increased its stake in National Marine Dredging Co NMDC.AD by 3.38% and acquired 25.24% of Al Qudra Holding ALQD.AD as part of the acquisition.

