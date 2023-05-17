UAE's Aldar to issue 10-yr $500 mln green sukuk Weds-document

Adds detail, background

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Aldar Investment Properties, a unit of Abu Dhabi's largest developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD, plans to issue a $500 million 10-year debut green Islamic bond, or sukuk, on Wednesday, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.

The company held investor calls on Tuesday ahead of a potential issue, the proceeds of which will be used to finance or invest in eligible projects under its Green Framework.

Initial price guidance for the sukuk was given at 185 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries, the document said, and pricing is expected later on Wednesday.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank have been mandated as joint global coordinators, along with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mashreq as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

Earlier this month, a senior Aldar executive said the company would only tap debt markets opportunistically, and was in a comfortable liquidity position, with 6.1 billion dirhams ($1.66 billion) in free cash and 4.4 billion dirhams available in undrawn facilities.

There has been a pickup in Islamic debt issuance from Gulf credits recently as borrowers look to tap a broader investor base and meet demand for an under-supplied asset class.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

