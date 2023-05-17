UAE's Aldar Investment Properties plans 10-yr $500 mln green sukuk - document

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Aldar Investment Properties plans to issue a $500 million 10-year debut green Islamic bond, or sukuk, on Wednesday, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.

Initial price guidance for the sukuk, which will be issued under the company's Green Framework, was given at 185 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries, the document said.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

