UAE's Al Dahra, Abu Dhabi fund sign $500 mln deal to supply wheat to Egypt

CAIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - UAE-based agribusiness Al Dahra and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) signed a $500 million deal to supply Egypt with wheat, a statement said on Monday.

The five-year agreement, worth $100 million per year, will provide Egypt with imported milling wheat "at competitive prices."

Egypt's currency has tumbled by about 50% against the dollar and official headline inflation has soared to an all-time high of 36.5%.

The country started deferring payments for wheat imports and has been facing an increasingly difficult task raising cash for foreign debt repayments.

Reuters first reported the deal last month.

