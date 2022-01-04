UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asian buyers in March - sources

World Markets

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has informed some buyers in Asia that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in March, steady from the previous month, trade sources said on Tuesday.

This comes ahead of the meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, later on Tuesday.

OPEC+ is expected to stick to its plans to increase output in February when it meets on Tuesday, seeing a mild and short-lived impact on demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant, three sources from the oil producer group told Reuters on Monday.

ADNOC declined to comment.

