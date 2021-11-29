World Markets

UAE's ADNOC to supply full crude volumes to Asia buyers in Feb - sources

Florence Tan Reuters
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) will supply full volumes of all crude grades to term customers in Asia in February for a third straight month, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

This comes ahead of the meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, on Thursday to discuss output policy for 2022.

The United Arab Emirates producer has restored full supplies to Asia since December after OPEC+ agreed to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day a month from August.

ADNOC exports the bulk of its crude to Asia and its grades include Murban, Umm Lulu, Das and Upper Zakum.

