News & Insights

Commodities

UAE's ADNOC to install 10 tonnes/day carbon capture unit at fertiliser plant

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

October 03, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

ABU DHABI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC will install a 10-tonnes-per-day carbon capture unit manufactured by UK-based Carbon Clean at a nitrogen fertiliser plant owned by Fertiglobe, Carbon Clean said in a statement on Tuesday.

The CycloneCC mobile unit is being built in the UAE and will be deployed at Fertiglobe's plant in Ruwais Industrial Complex.

Fertiglobe, a nitrogen fertilizer and ammonia producer and distributor, was formed as a strategic partnership between OCI and ADNOC in September 2019.

Oil and gas producers including COP28 host UAE have backed carbon capture and storage technology to tackle emissions.

But some countries have said that the technology is no substitute for drastically cutting fossil fuels.

Fertiglobe's Fertil plant in the UAE has a production capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes of ammonia and 2.1 million metric tonnes of urea.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.