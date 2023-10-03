UAE's ADNOC to install 10 tonnes/day carbon capture unit at fertiliser plant

ABU DHABI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC will install a 10-tonnes-per-day carbon capture unit manufactured by UK-based Carbon Clean at a nitrogen fertiliser plant owned by Fertiglobe, Carbon Clean said in a statement on Tuesday.

The CycloneCC mobile unit is being built in the UAE and will be deployed at Fertiglobe's plant in Ruwais Industrial Complex.

Fertiglobe, a nitrogen fertilizer and ammonia producer and distributor, was formed as a strategic partnership between OCI and ADNOC in September 2019.

Oil and gas producers including COP28 host UAE have backed carbon capture and storage technology to tackle emissions.

But some countries have said that the technology is no substitute for drastically cutting fossil fuels.

Fertiglobe's Fertil plant in the UAE has a production capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes of ammonia and 2.1 million metric tonnes of urea.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Nick Macfie)

