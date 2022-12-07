World Markets

UAE's ADNOC, Taqa and Mubadala complete Masdar stakes deal

December 07, 2022 — 11:47 pm EST

Written by Mohamed Shamsuddin and Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company [RIC:RIC:ADNOC.UL], Taqa TAQA.AD and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company said on Wednesday they would all become shareholders in Masdar, the Emirate's flagship clean energy company.

Taqa will hold a 43% share in the company, Mubadala will retain a 33% stake and ADNOC will hold 24%, the three said in a statement.

Masdar targets at least 100 GW renewable energy capacity and the production of up to 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, they added.

