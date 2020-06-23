World Markets
SRG

UAE's ADNOC signs multi-billion-dollar pipeline infrastructure deal

Contributor
Rania El Gamal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with a consortium of infrastructure investors who will invest in select ADNOC gas pipeline assets valued at $20.7 billion.

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with a consortium of infrastructure investors who will invest in select ADNOC gas pipeline assets valued at $20.7 billion.

The agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), Brookfield Asset Management, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, NH Investment & Securities and Italy's Snam will yield $10.1 billion in foreign direct investment, ADNOC said in a statement.

The investors will acquire a 49% stake in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets, a newly formed subsidiary of ADNOC with lease rights to 38 pipelines covering a total of 982.3 kilometers, with ADNOC holding the remaining 51% majority stake, the company said.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by Maha El Dahan)

((rania.elgamal@thomsonreuters.com; +971 562 160 434; Reuters Messaging: rania.elgamal.reuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: @RaniaElGamal10))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRG

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular