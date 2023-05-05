UAE's ADNOC sets June Murban crude OSP at $84.11/bbl

May 5 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) set the June official selling price (OSP) of its benchmark Murban crude at $84.11/bbl, the company said on Friday, up from a May OSP of $79.55/bbl.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.