UAE's ADNOC sets June Murban crude OSP at $84.11/bbl

May 05, 2023 — 07:58 am EDT

May 5 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) set the June official selling price (OSP) of its benchmark Murban crude at $84.11/bbl, the company said on Friday, up from a May OSP of $79.55/bbl.

