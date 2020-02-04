UAE'S ADNOC sets Jan crude price for Murban at $67.80

World Markets

(Adds table) DUBAI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) set the January retroactive selling price for its benchmark Murban crude at $67.80 per barrel, ADNOC said on Tuesday. The following table shows the latest OSPs: Jan Dec Change Murban $67.80 $69.25 -$1.45 Umm Lulu $68.10 $69.55 -$1.45 Das $67.05 $68.55 -$1.50 Upper Zakum $66.85 $68.25 -$1.40 (Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 226 1754;)) Keywords: EMIRATES ADNOC/OSP (UPDATE 1)

