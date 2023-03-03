World Markets

UAE's ADNOC sets final price for gas business IPO

March 03, 2023 — 12:03 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters

ABU DHABI, March 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) released the final pricing for its gas business IPO on Friday, setting the price at 2.37 dirhams per share, towards the higher end of a range earlier indicated.

The state oil giant announced on Feb. 27 it would increase the stake offered to investors in the initial public offering (IPO) of ADNOC Gas to 5% from 4% due to strong demand for the deal.

Proceeds raised from the IPO amounted to $2.5 billion, a company statement said, implying a market capitalisation of about $50 billion.

ADNOC Gas is expected to list and begin trading on March 13.

