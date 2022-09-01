UAE's ADNOC sends first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The UAE'S Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ADNOC.UL said on Thursday it has sent its first low-carbon ammonia shipment to Germany.

The cargo, which was produced by Fertiglobe FERTIGLOBE.AD, will be delivered to Aurubis NAFG.DE, one of world's largest copper recyclers, the company said.

The shipment is the first of several test cargoes sold to customers in Germany after similar sales to Asian customers, ADNOC said.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.