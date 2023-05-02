UAE's ADNOC selects Ruwais for low-carbon LNG project

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Te UAE's state energy firm ADNOC ADNOC.UL said on Tuesday its low-carbon LNG growth project would move forward in the Al Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi.

The location's vicinity to ADNOC's current operations and its future growth projects was an important factor in the decision, an ADNOC statement said.

The emirate of Fujairah was originally considered as a location.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

