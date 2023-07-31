News & Insights

UAE's ADNOC revises net-zero target to 2045, commits to zero methane by 2030

July 31, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba and Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - UAE state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said on Monday it was bringing its net-zero emissions goal forward by five years to 2045 and committed to zero methane emissions by 2030, even as it plans to expand oil production.

ADNOC also said its 2022 total scope 1 and 2 emissions - those from its own operations - were about 24 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, its first such disclosure. It added its upstream carbon intensity was around 7 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent.

