UAE's ADNOC identifies $19 bln in products with local manufacturing potential

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it had identified 70 billion dirhams ($19 billion) worth of products in its procurement pipeline that could be manufactured locally.

Of the total, ADNOC signed agreements for local manufacturing opportunities worth 21 billion dirhams ($5.7 billion) with UAE and international companies at the Make it in the Emirates Forum taking place in Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla; editing by Jason Neely)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.