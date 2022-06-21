World Markets

UAE's ADNOC identifies $19 bln in products with local manufacturing potential

Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday it had identified 70 billion dirhams ($19 billion) worth of products in its procurement pipeline that could be manufactured locally.

Of the total, ADNOC signed agreements for local manufacturing opportunities worth 21 billion dirhams ($5.7 billion) with UAE and international companies at the Make it in the Emirates Forum taking place in Abu Dhabi.

