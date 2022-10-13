UAE's ADNOC Drilling secures $980 mln contract to hire offshore rigs

Adds details

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company [RIC:RIC:ADNOC.UL] awarded a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC Drilling ADNOCDRILL.AD to hire two jack-up offshore rigs, the company said on Thursday.

The award will support the expansion of ADNOC's production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower carbon-intensity oil and gas, the company added.

ADNOC's offshore operations are supporting the company's goal to increase production capacity to five million barrels per day (mbpd) by 2030 and enable gas self-sufficiency for the United Arab Emirates, ADNOC said.

ADNOC Drilling is critical to delivering on ADNOC's strategic objectives, the statement added.

Including the contract announced on Thursday, ADNOC Drilling's awards from ADNOC Offshore in 2022 stand at $5.95 billion.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Uttaresh.V)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.