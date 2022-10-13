UAE's ADNOC Drilling secures $980 mln contract to hire offshore rigs

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company [RIC:RIC:ADNOC.UL] awarded a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC Drilling to hire two jack-up offshore rigs, the company said on Thursday.

The award will support the expansion of ADNOC's production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower carbon-intensity oil and gas, the company added.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

