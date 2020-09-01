UAE's ADNOC Distribution board to name new CFO -statement

Adds detail

CAIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The board of directors of ADNOC Distribution will appoint Mohamed al-Hashimi as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 30, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Al-Hashimi is ADNOC Distribution's chief operations officer (COO) and was closely involved in ADNOC Distribution's Initial Public Offering (IPO) and subsequent investor engagements, according to the statement said.

The board said it planned to adopt a written resolution by circular on September 3 to appoint Al-Hashimi effective from September 30.

He will replace Petri Pentti who will leave the company, ADNOC said.

