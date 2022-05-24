UAE's ADNOC, BP and Masdar forge energy partnership

Adds detail

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) [RIC:RIC:ADNOC.UL], oil major BP BP.L and Abu Dhabi future energy company Masdar have joined forces to develop clean hydrogen and technology hubs.

Announcing their new-energy partnerships, ADNOC said the H2Teesside low-carbon hydrogen project with BP had moved into the design phase.

Other partnerships include a feasibility study for a low-carbon hydrogen project in the UAE and an expanded ADNOC-BP-Masdar partnership to explore the production of sustainable aviation fuels from municipal waste and green hydrogen in Abu Dhabi.

Masdar and BP will also explore potential collaboration on HyGreen Teesside, BP's green hydrogen project powered by offshore wind in the UK's Teesside industrial cluster.

The new partnership builds on framework agreements signed during a Sept. 2021 visit to the UK by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

