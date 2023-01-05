UAE's ADNOC allocates $15 bln to decarbonisation projects

Adds background, detail on decarbonisation plans

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)ADNOC.UL said on Thursday it would allocate $15 billion to decarbonisation projects by 2030.

The projects will include investments in clean power, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and electrification, a statement by the company said.

ADNOC's board of directors approved in November the acceleration of the company's low-carbon growth strategy and its goal of net zero by 2050.

The Abu Dhabi energy group will announce initiatives throughout 2023, including a CCS project, investments in new and cleaner energy solutions and international partnerships, the statement said.

ADNOC is committed to reducing its carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.

It plans to grow its carbon capture capacity to 5 million tonnes by that year.

ADNOC's expansion of its lower carbon energy portfolio will be largely delivered through its stake in Masdar, the UAE's clean energy vehicle.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Barbara Lewis)

