UAE's ADNOC allocates $15 bln to decarbonisation projects

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Pike

January 05, 2023 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)ADNOC.UL said on Thursday it would allocate $15 billion to decarbonisation projects by 2030.

The projects will include investments in clean power, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and electrification, a statement by the company said.

ADNOC's board of directors approved in November the acceleration of the company's low-carbon growth strategy and its goal of net zero by 2050.

The Abu Dhabi energy group will announce initiatives throughout 2023, including a CCS project, investments in new and cleaner energy solutions and international partnerships, the statement said.

ADNOC is committed to reducing its carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.

It plans to grow its carbon capture capacity to 5 million tonnes by that year.

ADNOC's expansion of its lower carbon energy portfolio will be largely delivered through its stake in Masdar, the UAE's clean energy vehicle.

