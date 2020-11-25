UAE's ADGM to sign MOU with Israel's securities authority on fintech

World Markets

Abu Dhabi's financial centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), will sign a memorandum of understanding with Israel Securities Authority and Israel's biggest lender, Bank Hapoalim, to support financial technology, ADGM chairman Ahmed Ali al-Sayegh said on Wednesday.

After the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, the two countries have signed a host of accords to boost economic and business ties.

Last month, the two countries signed an agreement that would give incentives and protection to investors who make investments in each other's countries.

