UAE wins contract to operate Afghan airport ground services - presidential adviser

May 25 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has won a contract to operate ground services at three airports in Afghanistan, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday on Twitter, confirming an announcement made earlier by the Taliban.

