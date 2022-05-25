Commodities

UAE wins contract to operate Afghan airport ground services - presidential adviser

Contributor
Yasmin Hussein Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

The United Arab Emirates has won a contract to operate ground services at three airports in Afghanistan, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday on Twitter, confirming an announcement made earlier by the Taliban.

