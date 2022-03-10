World Markets

UAE will not act on its own to raise oil output -source

Contributor
Maha El Dahan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The United Arab Emirates will not act on its own to raise oil output, a UAE source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Adds details, oil price, background

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will not act on its own to raise oil output, a UAE source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Gulf producer remains committed to the OPEC+ alliance and only its energy ministry is responsible for oil policy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The UAE's ambassador to Washington, Yousuf Al Otaiba, had said in a statement the embassy posted on Twitter that Abu Dhabi favoured an increase in oil production and would encourage OPEC to consider higher output.

But in a later statement, Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the country believed in the value OPEC+ brought to the market.

Until now, OPEC+ has resisted calls from the United States and allies to ramp up output, even as oil prices surge to more than $120 a barrel.

After Otaiba's comments, global oil prices on Wednesday plunged the most since the early days of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular