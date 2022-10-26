UAE, Uzbekistan sign MOU to boost energy, hydrogen cooperation - tweet

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum of understanding on boosting cooperation in the energy and hydrogen sectors, the UAE's energy ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

It did not give additional details.

(Reporting by Lina Najem, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.