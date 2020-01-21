World Markets

UAE to spend $136.1 mln on infrastructure after floods

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The United Arab Emirates will spend 500 million dirhams ($136.1 million) on flood protection and transport infrastructure after intense storms caused damage across the country this month, Abu Dhabi newspaper The National reported on Tuesday.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular