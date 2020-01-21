UAE to spend $136.1 mln on infrastructure after floods

The United Arab Emirates will spend 500 million dirhams ($136.1 million) on flood protection and transport infrastructure after intense storms caused damage across the country this month, Abu Dhabi newspaper The National reported on Tuesday.
