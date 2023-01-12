UAE to loan $1 bln, roll over another $2 bln to Pakistan

Corrects reserves cover to three weeks, not three months, in last paragraph
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Thursday agreed to lend $1 billion to Pakistan and roll over an existing $2 billion loan already in central bank reserves of the South Asian nation, Pakistan's information minister said.
Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the UAE earlier Thursday on a two day visit.
Sharif met the UAE's president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan before the announcement came, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.
Sharif is also scheduled to meet other UAE officials and business leaders to seek business and economic opportunities.
As a ninth IMF review to clear the release of the next $1.1 billion tranche of funds to Pakistan has been pending since September, the external financing is critical for the country's broken economy.
Pakistan faces a severe economic crisis with its central bank foreign reserves this week likely to fall to a critical level of below $5 billion, which is barely enough for three weeks of imports.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad, writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Toby Chopra)
