UAE to invest $10 bln with Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will invest $10 billion with Indonesia's state fund, the Indonesia Investment Authority, to be spent on projects inside the Southeast Asian country, the UAE state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The investment will be used for infrastructure projects, including roads and ports, and also tourism, agriculture and other "strategic sectors", WAM reported.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Hogue

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

