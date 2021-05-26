World Markets
UAE to get 3 Amazon Web Services data centres in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

May 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday its cloud service unit will launch three data centres in the first half of 2022 in the United Arab Emirates, its second Middle East infrastructure region.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) opened its first Middle East data centres in neighbouring Bahrain in 2019.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) said the deal was part of its efforts to attract investments that build technology capabilities and accelerate innovation.

"We are excited to build on the great momentum of cloud adoption in the Middle East by providing more choice for customers in the UAE to run applications and store data locally," said Peter DeSantis, AWS Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure.

