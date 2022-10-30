UAE targets clean projects at 50% of energy mix by 2050 -energy minister

Adds details

CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates aims to increase the share of clean energy projects to 50% of its overall energy mix by 2050, state news agency WAM cited its energy minister as saying on Sunday.

Suhail al-Mazrouei also said the Gulf state would start revising its energy strategy at the beginning of 2023 to align it with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. It was not immediately clear how the state would accomplish that goal with fossil fuels still accounting for half of its energy supply.

He added that the UAE aimed to reach a 25% share of the hydrogen export market and that Japan, South Korea and Germany would be top destinations for it.

"In addition to targeting other markets in Europe and East Asia, we aspire to be at the forefront of nations' clean hydrogen production with competitive advantages for blue and green hydrogen, and to build large-scale hydrogen and ammonia production facilities", he said.

The UAE launched its energy strategy plan for 2050 in 2017. The gulf country hosts the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Yasmin Hussein; editing by John Stonestreet and Tomasz Janowski)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.