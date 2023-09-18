News & Insights

UAE starts selling 10-yr dollar bonds- document

September 18, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates government has given initial price guidance of around 85 basis points over U.S. treasuries for its 10-year benchmark bonds, maturing in September 2033, a document from an arranging bank showed on Monday.

The UAE has picked Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Mashreq and Mizuho as joint bookrunners and lead managers.

