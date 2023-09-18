UAE starts selling 10-yr dollar bonds- document

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates government has given initial price guidance of around 85 basis points over U.S. treasuries for its 10-year benchmark bonds, maturing in September 2033, a document from an arranging bank showed on Monday.

The UAE has picked Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Mashreq and Mizuho as joint bookrunners and lead managers.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees, Editing by Louise Heavens)

