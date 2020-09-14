UAE sovereign and state-linked debt biggest weight on EMBI - Morgan Stanley

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates sovereigns and government-related entities have issued $24.5 billion in debt eligible on the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bonds Index (EMBI), the most by a sovereign and the fifth largest complex on the index, Morgan Stanley MS.N said on Monday.

The governments of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah have raised $19 billion between them this year through international bond issues, as they seek to shore up finances hit by the double blow of the coronavirus pandemic and weak oil prices.

Dubai port operator DP World raised $1.5 billion and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala $4.5 billion this year.

Mubadala may tap the market again, considering it has $3.8 billion in eurobond maturities before April 2021, Morgan Stanley said in a report. It added it may conduct a liability-management exercise.

The EMBI-eligible debt issued by "UAE Inc" far outpaces the next biggest sovereigns, Indonesia with $16.3 billion and Mexico with $14.5 billion, Morgan Stanley said.

The inclusion of a recent $1 billion 30-year bonds issue by Dubai and $5 billion debt sale by Abu Dhabi will take its weight to 3.81% of the index, among the top five.

Morgan Stanley said Dubai's leverage was somewhat understated.

A recent bond prospectus put its direct government debt at nearly $34 billion as of end-June, but gave no estimates for total debt outstanding for government-related entities and did not include overdraft facilities from local banks. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

