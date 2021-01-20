UAE signs deal with U.S. to buy 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 drones -sources

By Mike Stone
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones, people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
Although the UAE and the United States were working to ink a deal before President Joseph Biden took office on Wednesday, the new president has said he will re-examine the agreements.
The UAE, one of Washington's closest Middle East allies, has long expressed interest in acquiring the stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin LMT.N and was promised a chance to buy them in a side deal when it agreed to normalize relations with Israel last August.
UAE could get F-35 jets in side agreement to Israel peace deal - source
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
((mike.stone1@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/MichaelStone; +1 646 223 6228;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryLMT
Other TopicsWorld Markets US Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Emirates president says Boeing 777x entry to service may slip to 2023 'or even longer'
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Zoom Video Communications, Inari Medical, Lordstown Motors, Rockwell Medical
- Emirates boss says Boeing must recognize top-down role in MAX flaws
- EXCLUSIVE-SoFi to go public through merger with Palihapitiya-backed SPAC