UAE sees current OPEC+ actions as sufficient, ready for more if needed

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Friday current actions by OPEC+ to support the oil market were sufficient for now and the group is "only a phone call away" if any further steps are needed.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40% of the world's crude. The group has been limiting supply since late 2022 to bolster the market.

"What we are doing is sufficient as we say today," the UAE minister told Reuters on a visit to New Delhi.

"But we are constantly meeting and if there is a requirement to do anything else then during those meetings, we will pick it up. We are always a phone call away from each other."

At its last policy meeting, held in June, OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024 and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July that it has since extended to include August.

Oil prices have found some support from evidence of tightening supplies, with Brent crude LCOc1 trading above $80 a barrel on Friday, up from near $71 in late June.

The next OPEC+ policy meeting is not until November, although a panel of key ministers holds a meeting on Aug. 4 to review the market.

