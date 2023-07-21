News & Insights

UAE sees current OPEC+ actions as sufficient, ready for more if needed

July 21, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told Reuters on Friday current actions by OPEC+ to support the oil market were sufficient for now and the group is "only a phone call away" if any further steps are needed.

"What we are doing is sufficient as we say today," the minister told Reuters on a visit to New Delhi.

"But we are constantly meeting and if there is a requirement to do anything else then during those meetings, we will pick it up. We are always a phone call away from each other."

