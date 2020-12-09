UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against COVID-19

DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates health ministry said on Wednesday an interim analysis of in-country Phase III clinical trials of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine has 86% efficacy against the infection.

It also said it had registered the vaccine, for which it approved emergency use in September for certain groups.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Sam Holmes

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

