UAE says it will offer Sinopharm booster shot

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it would offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm for those who have already received two doses.

The move is part of the UAE's "proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society", the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said, with priority given to those aged above 60 or suffering a chronic disease.

The country of some 9 million has vaccinated around 73% of the eligible population, NCEMA said. The UAE is providing four vaccines for free but does not provide a breakdown for each one.

The UAE, a regional business and tourism hub, on Tuesday reported 1,270 new coronavirus infections to take the total to 548,681 cases with 1,637 deaths.

The World Health Organization, which last week approved Sinopharm for emergency use, has said a large Phase III trial of Sinopharm had shown that two doses, administered at an interval of 21 days, have an efficacy of 79% against symptomatic infection, 14 or more days after the second dose.

The UAE has started manufacturing the Chinese vaccine under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42.

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Nick Macfie)

