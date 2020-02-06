UAE says Emirates pilots did not monitor settings in 2016 crash

(Adds airline statement) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pilots of an Emirates passenger jet that crashed in 2016 while attempting to abort a landing in Dubai failed to notice that the Boeing 777's engine thrust settings remained too low and cut short a procedure, investigators said on Thursday. All 300 passengers and crew were safely evacuated but a firefighter died tackling flames after the Boeing 777-300, arriving from India, caught fire after skidding along the Dubai airport runway on its fuselage in August 2016. The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority said pilots of flight EK521 tried to abort the landing after the plane's main wheels had already touched down, cutting off access to full engine power. "The flight crew did not effectively scan and monitor the primary flight instrumentation parameters during the landing and the attempted go-around," the authority said in its final report. It recommended that Emirates enhance go-around training for its pilots and that manufacturer Boeing enhance its crew alerting system and manual to deal with such eventualities. Emirates said it had already taken various measures in response to preliminary findings and an internal probe. "Maintaining safe operations is a top priority at Emirates, and we are committed to the continuous review and improvement of our operations," the airline said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely) ((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: EMIRATES AIRLINE/CRASH PROBE (UPDATE 1)

