News & Insights

World Markets

UAE says additional oil cuts should be enough to balance market

Credit: REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL

July 05, 2023 — 04:23 am EDT

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

By Ahmad Ghaddar

July 5 (Reuters) - Additional oil output and export cuts made by Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier this week should be enough to help balance the oil market, United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told reporters on Wednesday.

OPEC+, a group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia which pumps around 40% of the world's crude, has been cutting oil output since November in the face of flagging prices.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's biggest oil exporters, deepened oil supply cuts on Monday in an effort to send prices higher.

Yet the move only briefly lifted the market. On Wednesday, benchmark Brent futures <> traded more than 1% down at $75.30 per barrel, lower than the $80-$100 per barrel than most OPEC nations need to balance their budgets.

"This (the latest addition output cuts) is enough to assess the market and look at the market balance," Mazrouei told reporters, adding that the UAE would not be contributing to fresh cuts.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Dmitri.Zhdannikov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.