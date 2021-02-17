Companies
UAE regulator lifts safety ban on Boeing 737 MAX jet

The United Arab Emirates civil aviation authority has authorised Boeing 737 MAX planes to resume flying, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates civil aviation authority has authorised Boeing 737 MAXBA.N planes to resume flying, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The plane was grounded globally in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people. Emirati carrier flydubai is a major buyer of the jet.

The United States lifted its ban in November, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban last month.

"Lifting the ban on the plane is a result of intensive efforts by the authority's technical committee which evaluated all the technical requirements from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and the European Aviation Safety Agency," said Saif al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority.

