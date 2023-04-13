UAE property developer DAMAC plans 3-yr US dollar Islamic bond -document

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Property developer DAMAC Real Estate Limited (DAMAC) has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential three-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, expected to be at least $500 million, a document showed on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and J.P. Morgan are mandated joint global coordinators, and UAE lenders Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Mashreq are acting as joint bookrunners on the deal, the document showed.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; editing by Jason Neely)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

