DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has postponed an "official" visit to Pakistan planned for Monday "due to weather conditions," the state news agency WAM reported.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Toby Chopra)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.